A fundraising campaign has been launched to help repair a 130-year-old organ at a local church.

St James the Great Church in Longdon is asking people to sponsor a pipe to help pay for a complete rebuild of the instrument after an inspection found issues.

A spokesperson said:

“Routine work on the 130 year-old organ in our medieval village church has discovered an infestation of wood worm. “Treatment requires complete dismantling of the organ – that means all 654 pipes need to be removed, inspected, treated and replaced.” St James’ Church spokesperson

The appeal is asking people to consider contributing £20 for a large pipe, £10 for a middle-sized pipe or £5 for a small one.

“St James’ Church and its organ is part of Longdon’s heritage so please help us to preserve it.” St James’ Church spokesperson

For more details and to find out how to donate visit the online fundraising page.