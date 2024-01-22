People are being invited to join a tree planting event in Burntwood.

A community orchard has been funded by The Forest of Mercia for the Larks Rise estate.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“We will be concentrating on planning to deliver this project. All equipment will be provided. “Please make sure you wear sturdy footwear and suitable clothing for all weathers.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The event will run from 10am to 2.30pm on Wednesday (24th January). Anyone interested in getting involved can email [email protected].