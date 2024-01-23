Plans for a new cinema should be scaled back to prevent it becoming a white elephant, Lichfield Civic Society has said.

Councillors will discuss the proposals at a planning committee meeting tomorrow (24th January).

If approved, the development will see the creation of a four screen cinema in the former Debenhams building in the Three Spires shopping centre.

But the civic society said it had concerns about the scheme due to the forthcoming demolition of the multi-storey car park.

A spokesperson said:

“While there is no objection to bringing back a cinema offer to Lichfield, the society objects to the current proposal. “We have researched cinemas within a reasonable driving distance of Lichfield. Many of these have free, on-site, parking. In contrast, Lichfield is proposing to destroy its nearby multi-storey car park and does not intend to replace it, so customers will have to walk from further away and will have to pay for parking. “And for those without cars, we have a hopelessly unappealing bus service. If you wish to go out for an evening, it stops too early and isn’t dependable anyway. “These factors will not encourage patrons and to be financially successful this four-screen cinema complex will need good footfall. We are therefore concerned that, if the proposed scheme goes ahead in its current form, in a few years time we will see the cinema operator withdrawing from the site because it is financially unviable to continue. “In that event we could end up with a white elephant site and the council would lose rental income. “We therefore suggest a reduced scheme should be considered – possibly with two small auditoria – with an offer varying through the week.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

The application also covers the demolition of neighbouring retail units as part of plans to create a connection through to the Birmingham Road site as part of wider redevelopment plans.

But the civic society said it also objected to such plans.

“The demolition is unnecessary. It will displace viable existing businesses and the demolition work will disrupt trade for remaining adjacent businesses.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

The civic society’s comments come after a report to the planning committee recommended the scheme be given the green light.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he was confident that the cinema development would help to revitalise the city centre.

“It’s great news that a cinema operator will be investing millions of pounds into the derelict former Debenhams building and committing to a 25 year lease. “The physical breakthrough at the top of Three Spires, which has been planned for many years, will now become a plaza surrounding the ground floor of the cinema and is a key component of connecting the Birmingham Road site with the city centre. “While the multi-storey carpark will be demolished, we are actively looking at ways of improving car parking provision across the city centre. “With a revitalised evening economy in Lichfield, early indications from bus and train operators are that they would put on more services later into the evening to cater for demand. This is great news for everybody who uses public transport, whether they are patrons of the cinema or not. “We are delighted that the business sector has such confidence in the Lichfield economy right now – and hope that the Lichfield Civic Society are able to share some of that ambition for the future our city. Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

