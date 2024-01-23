Councillors are being asked to review the process for deciding how money Lichfield District Council gets from new development is spent.

Section 106 and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is paid by developers to help deliver local improvements.

Members of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee will discuss how that cash is allocated at a meeting on 30th January.

Cllr Steve Norman, chair of the committee, said:

“A total income of £586,407 from CIL monies is forecast to be available by 31st March this year, while Section 106 agreements bring in much more. “Members are being asked to review the system used to provide the fairest way that these funds can be used to support the Council Strategic Plan.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Lichfield District Council has previously drawn criticism after using £1.4million of funding for its own local leisure projects while not allocating any to a scheme to create additional GP capacity at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital.

The current CIL pot is expected to reach £815,175 by April, with bidding likely to open in the summer.

Cllr Norman added that as of November 2023 more than £2.2million of Section 106 cash was committed to future projects, with £1.3million of that allocated to specific projects, around £441,000 to the maintenance of open spaces and £575,000 for ecological mitigation.