Lichfield tasted defeat at home for the first time this season as they went down 28-22 in an entertaining encounter with West Bridgford.

The visitors were well organised, disciplined and had a more clinical edge to their game and seemed to be able to score just when they needed to keep their hosts at arm’s length.

The Myrtle Greens – who fielded close to the strongest available line up – played well, but could not quite discover their best form and found the scrambling defence difficult to break down for long periods.

There were no individual stars in the West Bridgford side, but their centre partnership of Ryan O’Connor and Euan Murray caused Lichfield problems throughout. The former made the right choices at the right moment and Murray was the beneficiary with three tries.

The first of his scores came on nine minutes when O’Connor’s beautifully timed pass put Murray clear 35 metres out and he went over untouched, with Calum Gunn converting.

Lichfield responded well and most of their forward play went as planned. They had a couple of forward drives stopped close to the line before they opened their account. Ironically, the visitors stole a line out throw, but captain Charlie Milner gobbled up the untidy and scored with ease after 23 minutes.

The 7-5 score line stayed in place until just before half time and captain and full back Jay Heath scored in the corner when the visitors reacted quicker than Lichfield to a penalty award five metres out.

The hosts could have replied right on 40 minutes, however, the chance went begging with Milner’s pass going to ground.

At the start of the second half, Lichfield were soon on the attack, but were repelled.

Bridgford were quickly testing their hosts and Gunn gratefully accepted three points thanks to an offside call.

Two minutes later, Murray was put through a gap 30 metres out and he finished with aplomb.

Lichfield took their punishment well enough and within ten minutes they worked David Mott clear and he scored for the third consecutive game to reduce the deficit.

But West Bridgford once again called on the talents of Murray who exploited a gap to score wide out with 15 minutes to go.

Whether it was all desire, or whether there were signs of the visitors starting to tire, Lichfield managed to keep themselves in the game with Paul Maxwell-Keys finding a gap in a slightly disorganised defence.

West Bridgford were awarded another penalty in front of the posts with their next attack and Gunn put the game to bed.

There was still time for the home side to score from a quick penalty with Ollie Green plunging over for his first of the campaign after a Ditch Burton drive for try number four.

Lichfield return to action this weekend when they welcome Wolverhampton.

The only other men’s action featured the Colts winning 24-17 away against second placed Stafford.

The women’s green team kept their unbeaten record intact with a 25-15 away win at top side Old Silhillians.