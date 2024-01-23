Local businesses are in the running for county-wide awards.

The finalists for the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards ahead of a ceremony on 14th March which will see the titles handed out.

Among the hopefuls are the National Memorial Arboretum, which is up for Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award as well as the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism AWard and the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year.

Other local interest includes Lichfield business Thyme Kitchen up for Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year, The Bout House Kitchen and Bakery by Pom’s at Barton Marina for New Tourism Business of the Year, St John’s House for B&B and Guest House of the Year, and Drayton Manor Hotel for Large Hotel of the Year.

Pom’s Kitchen and Deli is also hoping scoop the Tea Room and Coffee Shop of the Year.

Philip White, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards are all about celebrating our amazing hospitality and tourism businesses and the people working in them. “The competition is a great way of promoting the diverse range of providers, attractions and businesses that continue to deliver outstanding customer experiences. “The awards ceremony itself is also a brilliant event that I’m looking forward to. It gives us a great opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate. “I’d like to congratulate all those businesses shortlisted in this year’s awards and wish them the best of luck in the final.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Gold winners will progress to represent Staffordshire at the national VisitEngland Awards in June

Full details of the finalists are available at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/awards.