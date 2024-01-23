A new soft play area and refurbished tennis courts have been unveiled at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The Active Kids Zone features slides, steps, obstacles and building blocks in bright colours is suitable for children aged between six months and ten years of age.

It has been installed by Lichfield District Council in partnership with Microsports which will be managing the facility.

The soft play will open on 1st February with admission costing £3 – with entry free between 12th and 16th February.

Other improvements include the resurfacing of the outdoor courts with new temporary markings for tennis and netball. Permanent lines will be laid down in the coming months,

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“The new soft play at Burntwood Leisure Centre will be popular with young children, and their parents, while refurbishing the tennis courts is important as it helps encourage outdoor activity. “Our teams are working hard to improve leisure facilities across the district and I welcome these latest initiatives.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The tennis courts are free to use for the remainder of January, with the hourly charge then being £6 for members and £7.50 for non-members. To book visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/BurntwoodTennisClub.