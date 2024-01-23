The owners of a village pub say they are keen to see it reopen as soon as possible.

The future of The Dog Inn in Whittington was put in doubt after the business closed its doors last year.

But Star Pubs and Bars spokesperson said they were hopeful someone would take up the lease.

“The Dog Inn in Whittington was leased to independent operators to run as their own business – they chose to close the pub in October. “It is a lovely pub in a great location in the heart of Whittington and we’re keen to reopen it as quickly as possible for the community to enjoy. “To that end we are working to find a new operator to lease it. Star Pubs and Bars spokesperson

Anyone interested in taking on the pub can contact the Star Pubs and Bars recruitment team on 08085 949596.

The spokesperson added:

“The pub is secured and regularly monitored while it is closed.” Star Pubs and Bars spokesperson