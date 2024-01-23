Participants are being invited to sign up for a place in the 2024 Pancake Races in Lichfield.

Categories including male, female, mascots and under 10s will participate in the event at midday on 13th February.

The races will be followed by the traditional opening of the Shrovetide Fair on the Market Square.

A Lichfield City Council spokesperson said:

“As was the case in 2023, the races fall in half-term, so we hope to see lots of children racing to show the adults how it’s done. “For the children’s race, the minimum age is six and the maximum age is ten.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

Entries are being accepted until midday on 9th February. People can download an entry form from the Lichfield City Council website and return the completed form the Donegal House on Bore Street or email [email protected].