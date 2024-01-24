Music fans can get ‘down down deeper and down’ at a gig in Lichfield.
The Feathers Inn will welcome The 4 Rossi’s on Saturday (27th January).
The Status Quo tribute band will be on stage from 9pm at the Beacon Street venue.
Admission is free.
