Councillors in Burntwood are set to decide on whether to award funding to local groups.

The Better Burntwood Fund applications from Burntwood Litter Heroes, Magnolia Friends, Burntwood Memorial Community Association and Burntwood Gardening Guild will be discussed at a meeting next week.

The gardening guild are seeking £500 from Burntwood Town Council to support a visit to a national garden for members, while Burntwood Litter Heroes are hoping to receive the same amount to purchase equipment.

Magnolia Friends – a group for families impacted by memory loss – is hoping to receive £500 for equipment and activities.

Burntwood Memorial Community Association, meanwhile, hope their £500 application will help with the introduction of regular cinema screenings.

A spokesperson for the community hall group said:

“The events are aiming to reduce social isolation and improve community cohesion by providing somewhere relaxed, friendly and warm to go to at an affordable price. “We are currently relying on kit lent for each event by Aldridge Cinema. We would like to purchase our own kit to give us certainty for our events and the ability to expand them if demand is there.” Burntwood Memorial Community Association spokesperson

Final decisions will be made at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee on 29th January.