Inspectors have praised the “inspirational” leaders at a Shenstone school.

Ofsted praised Greysbrooke Primary School after awarding it a ‘good’ overall rating, while the quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision were rated as ‘outstanding’.

It is the first time the school has been inspected since it became an academy as part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership.

The Ofsted report said:

“Leaders at Greysbrooke Primary School are inspirational. They are determined for all pupils to succeed. The multi-academy trust and all staff share this vision. “Pupils are at the heart of the ambitious, inclusive curriculum. What pupils need to learn, and when, is clearly set out and skilful staff ensure that the curriculum is delivered consistently well.” Ofsted report

Inspectors also praised the introduction of new technology to aid learning.

“The school has recently – and very successfully – introduced electronic tablets for all pupils. “Careful thought has been given to how these devices can be used to enhance learning. The devices are also used to provide seamless adaptations or support for pupils who need it. “Through ensuring that pupils use a combination of technology and paper, the school is aiming to teach pupils the skills that will help them continue to succeed in the future.” Ofsted report

The full report can be seen on the Ofsted website.