A Lichfield karting star has continued his impressive start to 2024 by claiming another victory.

Finlay Lines finished top of the podium in the opening round of the Shenington Kart Racing Club Winter Championship.

He set the fastest time in practice before starting heat one from pole position against a combined grid of 22 drivers, from both the Rotax Inter and IAME Waterswift classes.



Competing for Rotax Inter honours, the Maximum Motorsport driver took the heat one win, setting the fastest lap of the session in the process.

In heat two, Lines started from 13th on the grid and made his way forward, making up ten places to finish in third place.

Despite his progress being hampered by lapping a backmarker late on, the city speedster set the fastest lap for the second session in a row.

Starting the final from pole position, Lines stayed out front and dominated the race, taking the win by a margin of over seven seconds and setting the fastest lap of the weekend.