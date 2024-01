A man has been charged in connection with a number of attempted burglaries in Burntwood.

Adam Delamere, aged 20, of Dudley, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on last week charged with three counts of attempted burglary.

It comes after a police investigation into incidents at business and residential properties in the town on between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Delamere has been released on conditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Walsall Magistrates’ Court on 16th May.