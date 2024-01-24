Checks on thousands of Staffordshire Police officers and volunteers have revealed none needed to be referred for criminal or disciplinary action.

The details were revealed after the results of the largest integrity screening project ever undertaken in policing were published.

Nationally, over 307,000 officers, staff and volunteers have been checked against the Police National Database (PND).

Staffordshire Police said 4,029 officers, staff and volunteers were checked as part of the process with none requiring formal action or re-vetting.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Roy said:

“Despite the effectiveness of vetting to prevent the wrong people from joining the force, we have seen, even recently, cases of officers and staff dismissed or face prison sentences for corruption, discreditable, and sexual misconduct. “We take a firm stance against these people as we recognise the privileged position those working in policing have. “Communities should be able to trust us and have confidence we are using our powers for the purposes they are intended – keeping you safe. Anyone who abuses this position and falls below the high standards we all expect is dealt with swiftly and accordingly. “Raising standards and improving our culture to root-out misconduct and inappropriate behaviour remains a key priority for us. I encourage colleagues to call out and report concerns, and we have several mechanisms for this to happen. “I hope undertaking this process gives further reassurance to our communities, and assures them the overwhelming majority of people in policing can be trusted and there is also no place to hide for anyone involved in wrongdoing.” Deputy Chief Constable John Roy

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“This is a vital piece of work to provide the public with the assurance they rightly expect on the integrity of our officers and staff, both within Staffordshire and nationally. “Over 4,000 officers, staff, and volunteers from Staffordshire were checked and it is testament to the effectiveness of the vetting process that none of them have been referred for criminal or disciplinary action, management action or re-vetting. “Our communities need to have confidence in their police, which is why the force is working hard to ensure the highest standards are met and are proactively encouraging colleagues to report any concerns they may have. “There is no place within Staffordshire Police for those who abuse their position of trust.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams