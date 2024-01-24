Work to upgrade signals on the West Coast Main Line has been completed.

The project has been ongoing since 2017,m but a four day closure between Rugby and Stafford ended yesterday (23rd January) with the final stages carried out.

James Dean, Network Rail route director, thanked passengers for their patience while the work was completed.

“We know this work has meant longer journeys for passengers travelling over the weekend, so I’d like to thank everyone impacted for bearing with us while we carried out essential upgrades. “We worked closely with train operators to keep people on the move, and now work is complete, this vital section of the West Coast Main Line will continue to deliver safe, reliable journeys for passenger and freight services.” James Dean, Network Rail