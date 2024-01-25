Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident earlier this month in Shenstone which saw a delivery driver robbed at knifepoint.

Officers say an Asian man with dark facial hair was among the offenders who took the man’s white Mercedes Sprinter van from Churchill Road at around 2.15pm on 17th January.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:

“The offenders drove off turning left on to Birmingham Road in the direction of Dobbies garden centre. “Only one offender was described – he was an Asian male, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, and was wearing a red hoodie or jacket.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 340 of 17th January.