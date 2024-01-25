An event in Lichfield will give people the chance to take part in a national project to understand the country’s bird population.

The RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch session will be held at Beacon Park on Sunday (28th January).

The free event is part of an annual public survey which sees more than 500,000 people take part nationally, with all records submitted for analysis by scientists to help assess how our birds are faring.

Participants are invited to join the group at the Peace Woodland, adjacent to the path to Abnalls Lane at the far end of Beacon Park’s golf course, for the activity which takes place from 11am to 12noon.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“The RSPB Birdwatch is a great annual event in support of our feathered friends. “You don’t have to be an ornithologist. Just come along and join in.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Participants are recommended to dress for the weather, bring a camping chair and binoculars if they have them and bring extra layers of clothing.

For those who do not wish to spend a whole hour birdwatching, there will also be a nest building challenge to have a go at.

The event will not go ahead if there are strong winds. For confirmation on the day, call the Ranger Station on 01543 308867.