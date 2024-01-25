A new clinic offering skin treatments has opened in Lichfield.
Laser Skin at Common Barn Farm on Tamworth Road will create three new jobs following the £250,000 refurbishment.
The clinic will use laser technologies to treat hair removal, sun damage, facial and leg vessels and fungal nail issues.
Owner Lucy Parker said:
“Since my recent soft opening I have hit the ground running and feel super excited for the full opening this month.
“My clinic makes up part of the new and thriving hair and beauty shared gallery – The Salon
Company. Being surrounded by other talented entrepreneurs has been phenomenal.
“The support and feedback I have received in the last week makes me so excited to see the journey Laser Skin Lichfield will take over its next year as it grows individually as a clinic and collectively as a brand.”Lucy Parker
For more details visit the Laser Skin website.