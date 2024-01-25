Lucy Parker
Lucy Parker

A new clinic offering skin treatments has opened in Lichfield.

Laser Skin at Common Barn Farm on Tamworth Road will create three new jobs following the £250,000 refurbishment.

The clinic will use laser technologies to treat hair removal, sun damage, facial and leg vessels and fungal nail issues.

Owner Lucy Parker said:

“Since my recent soft opening I have hit the ground running and feel super excited for the full opening this month.

“My clinic makes up part of the new and thriving hair and beauty shared gallery – The Salon 
Company. Being surrounded by other talented entrepreneurs has been phenomenal.

“The support and feedback I have received in the last week makes me so excited to see the journey Laser Skin Lichfield will take over its next year as it grows individually as a clinic and collectively as a brand.”

Lucy Parker

For more details visit the Laser Skin website.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments