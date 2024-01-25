A new clinic offering skin treatments has opened in Lichfield.

Laser Skin at Common Barn Farm on Tamworth Road will create three new jobs following the £250,000 refurbishment.

The clinic will use laser technologies to treat hair removal, sun damage, facial and leg vessels and fungal nail issues.

Owner Lucy Parker said:

“Since my recent soft opening I have hit the ground running and feel super excited for the full opening this month. “My clinic makes up part of the new and thriving hair and beauty shared gallery – The Salon

Company. Being surrounded by other talented entrepreneurs has been phenomenal. “The support and feedback I have received in the last week makes me so excited to see the journey Laser Skin Lichfield will take over its next year as it grows individually as a clinic and collectively as a brand.” Lucy Parker

