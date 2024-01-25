Councillors in Lichfield and Burntwood are reminding residents of the need to sign up for garden waste collections.

The joint waste service, run by Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council, will resume brown bin collections at the end of the month.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, Labour representative for St John’s ward, said:

“It’s really easy to sign up online, on the phone, or in person at the Frog Lane council office. “The environmental benefits of using this service far outweigh the problems caused by fly-tipping or burning it instead.” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, Lichfield District Council

The charge for garden waste collections has risen to £40 a year for Lichfield and Burntwood residents for the coming year.

Cllr Paul Taylor, shadow cabinet member for waste, recycling, ecology and climate change, said he was keen to see residents signed up – but said Labour would continue to push for ways to support residents who may consider not taking up the service due to the cost.

“It’s disheartening to see Lichfield District Council raising the green waste collection fee to £40 for 2024. “Sadly, this is just one example of rising costs that residents across the UK are facing, thanks to a 73% reduction in central funding by the Conservative government over the last 14 years. “In July, I asked the Conservative group to ease the burden by introducing a graded fee system so those residents with the broadest shoulders and the biggest gardens contribute the most toward the cost of the service. “It is unfortunate that they have not taken this opportunity to do this, but I will continue to press for the required investment needed to do this.” Cllr Paul Taylor, Lichfield District Council