Councillors are set to discuss how empty homes across Lichfield and Burntwood can be brought back into use.

Figures to be debated by Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee reveal that there are currently 119 unfurnished homes in the area.

A report by Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, to a meeting next week said council chiefs had been examining the use of “enforced sale” over the past year in a bid to deal with two buildings that have sat empty for a significant period of time.

“The approach is founded on the council ‘requiring’ the property owner to carry out specified works to a property. “If the owner fails to carry out the works within a specified time, the council could choose to carry out the works. The owner is then invoiced for the works and if the invoice goes unpaid, the council places a charge on the property. “The property can then be sold to recover what is owed. Once the cost of the required works, legal costs, sale costs, marketing costs, and any other debts to Lichfield District Council, the remainder is paid to the owner. “The benefit of the enforced sale approach is that it encourages the owner to either occupy the property, rent the property out, or to sell it themselves at several points in the process – in order to avoid an invoice and charge registered against the property.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council

The report highlights the case of a property in central Lichfield which has been empty for around 20 years.

“Hazards were identified that required remedial action and these would likely amount to over £100,000 in works. “The owner was informed that they must now undertake the works or take other action to prevent Lichfield District Council intervening. This prompted them to engage a planning consultant and they are of the opinion that if the dwelling was demolished, four new homes could be built on the site. “The owner is now pursuing this course of action.” Lichfield District Council report

The committee will hear about other options open to the council for long-term empty properties, including compulsory purchase orders which can used where owners cannot be traced or refuse to take action to bring a building back into use.

It will also hear about measures used by other local authorities to get homes back into use, including assistance loans and council tax incentives.

Cllr Farrell’s report added:

“An internal working group is being established to review the empty homes policy, as well as look at potential ways to deliver against a revised empty properties policy in the future.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council

The meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee will take place on Tuesday (30th January).