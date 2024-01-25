Increased early intervention will help children needing support in the classroom, Staffordshire County Council chiefs have said.

The authority say £1.2million of funding is being provided to help students with special educational needs progress in mainstream schools.

The council says up to 800 children could benefit each year as part of plans to help cope with rising demand for special needs support in the county’s classrooms.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“Parents tell us that they would prefer their children to be educated close to home alongside their friends and we are doing all we can to support that and keep them in mainstream schools wherever possible. “Demand is rising and this initiative is designed to provide support in the classroom quickly and effectively.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

More than 21,000 children in Staffordshire require support in school – around 16% of all students.

The new approach, called Enhanced Assess, Plan, Do, Review, has been developed in partnership with parents, carers, healthcare professionals, schools and colleges.

More than 900 professionals joined training sessions throughout December to ensure they are equipped to effectively use this new approach in schools.

The county council said the funding has been identified from existing budgets.

Cllr Price added:

“This initiative represents a significant move forward in our dedication to supporting children and young people with special educational needs. “Our goal is to deliver swifter and more effective assistance for children displaying signs of need.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council