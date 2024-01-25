Rugby talent will be on show as Lichfield’s junior stars look to add more silverware to their collection.

Cooke Fields will host the Staffordshire Rugby Under 15 event on Sunday (28th January).

The action kicks off with the Plate Final between Longton and Uttoxeter from 10.30am.

Lichfield will then take on Burton in the Main Final from 12.30pm as the hosts look to defend the title they won last season.

Coach Tim Liggins said:

“Our lads are in a third Staffordshire Cup final in a row – it is a massive achievement in itself. “This year’s competition has been as competitive as ever and we are well aware that our local rivals Burton will be a tough opposition to beat. “I am looking forward to seeing some great rugby played in what we are certain, will be an epic final.” Tim Liggins

Admission is free, with programmes available priced £5.