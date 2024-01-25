A new single by a Lichfield musician will be released next month.

Fans will be able to get their hands on Belle Kumble-Rose’s NV from 2nd February.

The singer – the daughter of 90s pop star Lolly – sees the new single follow the release of previous hits Run, Just B You and Follow Ur Heart. She has also performed at events such as the Reading Pride Festival at the end of 2023.

Belle said:

“NV is all about finding the positives in situations where negativity is constantly being thrown at you. “There are times when people just take an instant dislike to you, generally because they see the positives in you that they simply don’t have in them. “A recent situation gave me the urge to write this song and I feel it’s so vital that no matter how many spiteful comments you get, you turn hatred into something productive and positive – there’s no point dwelling on it. “This song captures and reflects on some recent emotions. I wrote it as a message to others that have been or are in similar situations.” Belle

For more information on Belle’s music, visit www.youtube.com/@bellekumblerose.