Plans for an empty retail unit to be transformed into Lichfield’s new cinema have been approved.

The redevelopment of the former Debenhams building int the Three Spires shopping centre was given the green light by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee.

It will also see the demolition of neighbouring retail units to create public realm improvements and a link through to the wider redevelopment plans on the Birmingham Road site.

The cinema will feature four screens, with a number of food and beverage units created as part of the project.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, Labour representative for St John’s, said:

“Lichfield does have a rich history of cinema use from The Regal and the arts centre, so it would be great to have a cinema again. “I hope we do have some improvements in the bus service so people can use it.” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, Lichfield District Council

There had been concerns raised about the project by Lichfield Civic Society given the forthcoming demolition of the neighbouring multi-storey car park.

But Cllr David Salter, Conservative representative for Shenstone, said there was alternative provision available.

“We do have our own car park which is now open to the public. “The building itself is also across the road from the train station which brings the public transport element and the access through [as part of the demolition of neighbouring retail units] is close to the proposed bus station. “The building isn’t going to be just a cinema of course. It will also include food and beverage units which brings more prosperity to the area.” Cllr David Salter, Lichfield District Council

The application was unanimously approved at a meeting last night (24th January).

The planning committee chair, Cllr Thomas Marshall, said he looked forward to the return of cinema to Lichfield.

“I am one of the few in this meeting who can remember The Regal Cinema – I have fond recollections of watching Cliff Richard in Summer Holiday there!” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Andrew Rushton, Liberal Democrat representative for Whittington and Streethay, said it was a positive development for the city.

“The Debenhams building has not been in use for several years now – it’s always good to see buildings brought back into use.” Cllr Andrew Rushton, Lichfield District Council

The story of cinema in Lichfield

While the new development may have put the idea of a city cinema back in focus, the history of cinema in Lichfield is nothing new.

Click below to see how the story of Lichfield’s latest big screen plans has evolved from the early days of movies in the city.