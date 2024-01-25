Players and spectators at Burntwood Rugby Club have been warned that abuse and disrespect of match officials will not be tolerated.

A club spokesperson said the pitch side discipline had been “brought into question several times” in recent weeks.

A statement on Burntwood’s website said potential bans would be put in place for those found to be breaching protocols and that off pitch incidents could lead to sanctions against the club itself.

“Over recent weeks pitch side discipline has been brought into question several times. “We appreciate that in some instances this has been unfounded and unproven, but there are other incidents that have been accurate, either way it all adds to the overall view and reputation of the club. “Potentially, with an increased reputation comes preconceived, tenuous judgment and scrutiny from all who visit the club. The consequences of this could be serious and costly. “As a club, we must all do better. To enforce this, we have made the difficult decision to introduce pitch-side warnings and potential bans for anyone deemed to be addressing a match official in an inappropriate manner. “Can we please ask that everyone considers their own actions while supporting our teams and upholds the core values of our game to prevent the need for any further action.” Burntwood Rugby Club