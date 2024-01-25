Organisers of a volunteering event in Lichfield have hailed it a success after more than 250 people attended.

Support Staffordshire hosted the event in Lichfield Cathedral which saw more than 45 organisations on hand to talk about opportunities.

Rick Hill, from Support Staffordshire, said:

“I was amazed by the number of people who ventured out on a very cold winter’s afternoon to get involved as volunteers. They were definitely there for a purpose – to volunteer! “Lichfield Cathedral is an excellent venue and they came up trumps to make the event warm, exciting and fulfilling.” Rick Hill, Support Staffordshire

Anyone unable to attend but who is interested in volunteering can contact Mitchell Dodd by emailing [email protected] for details of opportunities.