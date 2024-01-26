A band formed in Lichfield is heading out on a nationwide tour.

Jayler, who began performing when they were students at college in the city, will promote their new EP, A Piece In Our Time, which was released last month.

Their 2024 schedule starts with shows in Nuneaton and Birmingham this month before performing at venues across England.

Local dates will include an appearance in Alrewas on 8th June, at Greville’s Bar in Burntwood on 29th June and at The Friary School in Lichfield on 27th September.

The band – James Bartholemew, Tyler Arrowsmith, Ed Evans and Ricky Hodgkiss – are also managing to find time to record their debut album which is due out in the summer.

A spokesperson said:

“Finishing college last June, the band are going from strength to strength and they really are creating a buzz in the industry. “They have headlined a number of festivals this year including Rockers Reunited ain Greece, and they’ve just signed up to support Kira Mac UK on their tour which will see them gigging much further afield at places such as Glasgow, Newcastle-on-Tyne, Bristol, Southampton to name a few.” Jayler spokesperson

Full details of the tour and their recent release are available on www.jayler.co.uk.