The leader of Lichfield District Council has welcomed the decision to approve plans to develop a new cinema in the city centre.

Members of the local authority’s planning committee unanimously backed the proposals at a meeting this week.

It means the latest hurdle in bringing the four-screen facility to the city has now been overcome.

The development will see the former Debenhams site transformed and neighbouring retail units demolished.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“It’s great to see this investment right in the heart of Lichfield city centre. “I’m so pleased that we’re seeing these multi-million pounds coming in to create a boutique cinema and all the food and beverage outlets that will come along as part of that development.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The cinema will be developed as part of a joint venture between the council and Evolve Estates.

A deal has already been agreed which could see the local authority buy out the owner of Three Spires shopping centre within two years.

No operator has yet been publicly confirmed, but Lichfield Live understands an agreement has been reached with a national cinema company to take on a 25-year lease for the city centre facility.