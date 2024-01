Youngsters are being invited to brush up on their sporting skills at a half-term camp next month.

Lichfield Community Football and Sports is hosting sessions between 12th and 16th February.

They take place at The Friary School and are suitable for boys and girls aged between four and 12.

The football and multi-sports camp takes place between 8.30am and 3.30pm daily, costing £20 per day of £80 for the week.

For more details and to book visit the Lichfield Community Football and Sports website.