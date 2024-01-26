People in Lichfield are being invited to take all aboard for an outrageous murder mystery show in the city.

Locomotive for Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 22nd February.

Visitors are being invited to expect dubious accents, shaky alibis and much more as four characters board a train where not all of them will get off alive.

The audience will help the detective get to the bottom of the sinister plot and unmask the murderer as the action unfolds based on suggestions to create a one-off show.

Antony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“It’s cold and dreary and Spring has yet to arrive, but this show is your antidote – hilariously funny and delivered by an amazingly talented cast.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.