Two local businesses have played a starring role in a popular daytime TV show.

An episode of Dickinson’s Real Deal aired last week on ITV1 with an episode shot in Fradley.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers hosted the sale which also saw celebrity antiques expert David Dickinson talking to Simon Price, CEO of cutlery manufacturer Arthur Price, about a Titanic souvenir featured in the show.

Signed by Millvena Dean, the last living survivor of the sinking, the lot featured a spoon produced by the company for the ship.

It was taken along to a valuation day by owner Tom Reeves, whose had previously worked for a manufacturing firm in Birmingham which produced some of the cutlery for the Arthur Price.

Simon said:

“It was tremendous fun going along to the auction and meeting David – and it was a fantastic surprise to meet Tom, who worked for my grandfather. “It was also a special moment being able to share the story of Arthur Price’s involvement with the Titanic on TV.” Simon Price

The lot was eventually sold for £82, with Simon and auctioneer Richard Winterton also ensuring the show’s host signed the We Love Lichfield celebrity t-shirt.

The community fund, which raises and distributes grants across Lichfield District, hopes to auction the autographed top – which has more than 40 signatures – to raise further funds in the future.

“My thanks to David for taking the time to sign our We Love Lichfield charity shirt. He wanted to know more about the work the fund does and the people it helps. “By signing the t-shirt, he adds to the amazing list of celebrities who have put their name to the fund, and in doing so helping others.” Simon Price

Auctioneer Richard said he was pleased to be able to connect the show with his fellow business owner.

“I have known Simon for many years, so when Tom came to the Dealer Day with his history linked to Arthur Price it was a perfect connection and so I had to invite Simon along to meet him. “Not only are our firms Lichfield companies each more than 100 years old, we are both committed supporters of We Love Lichfield. I also wish to say a big thank you to David Dickinson for his kind support.” Richard Winterton

For more information on We Love Lichfield, visit www.welovelichfield.com.

For further information on Arthur Price Titanic replica cutlery visit www.arthurprice.com/collections/titanic-luxury-cutlery.