Lichfield will look to make an immediate returning to winning ways this weekend as they welcome Wolverhampton.

The Myrtle Greens suffered their first home defeat of the season last time out as they lost against West Bridgford.

Despite that defeat, they remain second in the table with Long Eaton not playing and Paviors losing at Tamworth last weekend.

But Wolverhampton will be desperate for points of their own as they currently sit just one place and three points off the foot of the table.

Kick-off at Cooke Fields tomorrow (27th January) is at 2.15pm.