People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to make a splash for charity.

Diabetes UK will run the Swim22 initiative from 22nd March and 22nd June.

Participants will be asked to swim a total of 22 miles – the width of the English Channel – during the 12 weeks.

Peter Shorrick, from Diabetes UK, said:

“Swimming really is a fantastic way to help you get fit and healthy, have fun, and set yourself a challenge – and if you take on Swim22, you’ll not only be swimming towards a fitter, more confident you, you’ll also be raising money that will help Diabetes UK to support people with diabetes in living well with the condition. “You can take on the challenge in your local pool alone or with family, friends, or colleagues. “In addition to the popular 22-mile distance, there are two other options to choose from. Participants can do The Half, covering 11 miles. “More experienced swimmers may wish to take on The Double, swimming 44 miles.” Peter Shorrick, Diabetes UK

To register for the charity event, visit swim22.diabetes.org.uk. There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.