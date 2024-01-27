A local charity is on the lookout individuals passionate about the arts to become new trustees.

Lichfield Arts delivers a range of activities throughout the year designed to enhance the local arts and culture scene.

The organisation is seeking trustees to support efforts to expand the range of events and sessions it runs.

A spokesperson said:

“Lichfield Arts has played a pivotal role in shaping and enhancing the cultural landscape of the region.

“The board of trustees plays a crucial role in guiding the strategic direction of the organisation, ensuring financial stability, and contributing to the overall success of Lichfield Arts. “Over the course of the last six months, Lichfield Arts has navigated a substantial journey of transformation to ensure it has sustained growth and relevance in the ever-evolving landscape of arts and culture. “This strategic evolution aims to present a broader and more inclusive array of cultural experiences, thereby expanding the organisation’s reach and appeal. “We are now seeking trustees to support these changes, help Lichfield Arts reach new audiences and empower the organisation to meet the challenges facing the cultural sector. “Lichfield Arts is particularly interested in individuals with a passion for the arts, a commitment to community engagement and expertise in areas such as human resources, fundraising, diversity, inclusion and access, outreach and relationship management.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For more information about the board of trustees recruitment process, visit www.lichfieldarts.org.uk.