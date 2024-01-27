Burntwood head to Shrewsbury as they resume league action this weekend.

The CCE Sportsway side saw their trip to Kidderminster last time out called off due to a frozen pitch.

Standing in their way this afternoon are a Shrewsbury side who sit a position and two points behind fourth-placed Burntwood.

Kick-off this afternoon (27th January) is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere, the 2nds are due to welcome Wednesbury this afternoon, while the Colts are in action tomorrow with a friendly clash against Stafford kicking off at 2pm.