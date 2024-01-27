Changes which will see Lichfield City Council withdraw funding for a Sheriff’s Banquet have been approved.

The event had previously been introduced to the civic calendar when the ride was scaled back.

But with organisers now intending to run the full ride, Lichfield City Council has opted to withdraw funding.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of the Labour-controlled council, said:

“I’m glad that the council agreed with our proposal to make this change to our civic calendar, and indeed that there was no opposition to the change from any of my colleagues on the city council. “The Sheriff’s Banquet was introduced a few years ago to ensure that there was still an event to mark the Sheriff’s Ride while the traditional horse riding elements were not being undertaken. “Given that the ride is now being organised by a community group, it meant that the council’s event was no longer needed. “By making this change we make a small saving for the council and can look forward to more great events like the Pancake Race which is open to everyone and will be held on 13th February.” Cllr David Robertson, Lichfield City Council

The 2023 Sheriff’s Banquet cost £3,450 with £2,870 generated through income, leaving the city council covering a cost of around £580.