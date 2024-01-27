Two local groups have been boosted by a donation from a housebuilder.

Redrow Midlands has handed over £500 to Men’s Shed Lichfield and Curborough Community Centre.

The money was provided via the company’s Community Fund initiative which aims to support organisations in areas where it has developments – in this case, the Curborough Lakes scheme off Watery Lane.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said:

“We are delighted to be able to support both Men’s Shed Lichfield and Curborough Community Centre with our latest Community Fund donations. “We are committed to building thriving communities within the local area, and are proud to support such wonderful organisations and their commitment to those living in Lichfield. “We hope that our donations will help these groups continue to support others in the community to thrive.” Elaine Cartwright

Men’s Shed Lichfield is a charity with a workshop which allows the community to work on projects and tackle isolation.

Peter Hollis, chairman and trustee of the group, said:

“Our Lichfield shed is a widely used community resource, and one that has brought many like-minded people in the area a sense of purpose and a new community. “We’re delighted to be moving into our new workshop space, and the generous donation from Redrow Midlands will allow us to ensure the space is complete, ready for more local people to discover and use it.” Peter Hollis

Curborough Community Centre will use the funding to help facilitate its Place of Welcome sessions.