Passengers are being reminded to check their journeys ahead of the latest round of industrial action by train drivers.

Members of the ASLEF union will enforce an overtime ban between Monday (29th January) and 6th February. They will also strike on 3rd February.

West Midlands Railway, which operates on the Cross City Line in Lichfield, said the industrial action would impact services.

An amended timetable will be in operation on a number of routes and some trains could be cancelled at short notice. There will also be no services on 3rd February.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said:

“It is disappointing that industrial action is continuing to affect passengers’ journeys. “Passengers should check their journeys before setting out as services will be subject to short-notice cancellation between 29th January and 2nd February. “I also urge passengers not to rely on late services as last trains may be earlier than usual. “Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway