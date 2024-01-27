Lichfield and Burntwood residents worried about paying their council tax are being reminded that advice is on offer.

Lichfield District Council’s customer services team are able to signpost people to discounts, support schemes and exemptions that may be available.

The local authority’s cabinet member for finance and commissioning, Cllr Rob Strachan, said:

“We know the cost of living continues to put pressure on households across the district. “If you are finding it difficult to pay your council tax bill, please contact our Customer Services team as soon as possible. “They are friendly, non-judgemental and patient and will listen and help. If you are worried, please don’t hesitate to make contact. “The earlier you get in touch the better the chance the team will have of finding a solution that works for you.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

People can find out more by calling 01543 308000, emailing [email protected] or using Live Chat at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk.