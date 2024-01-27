Lichfield City will be hoping to cement their second place in the table when they welcome Shifnal Town this weekend.

Three points in midweek against Romulus saw Ivor Green’s men close the gap to league leaders Congleton Town to nine points with two games in hand.

Jack Edwards will be hoping to continue his hot run of form, having scored four goals in his last two games for Lichfield.

Meanwhile, Shifnal’s Joe Ellis Cuff will pose a serious threat to the City back line – the Midland Football League Premier Division’s third highest goalscorer has hit the net 19 times so far this season.

The visitors beat Lichfield 3-1 when the two sides met back in September.

Kick-off this afternoon (27th January) is at 3pm.