People across Staffordshire are marking Holocaust Memorial Day.

The annual day of reflection to remember those who died during the Nazi persecution and in other genocides around the world takes place today (27th January).

People are also being invited to light a candle in their windows at 8pm to show their support.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council said:

“Each year, across the country, thousands of people come together to remember the victims of Holocausts and those lives affected by persecution and genocide. “It’s important that we continue to mark this day. It’s only by bringing people together and celebrating difference and diversity, that we can help build a better future for everyone. “There are events taking place locally over the weekend and online and I would urge people to try and find some time to join in, reflect and mark the day.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

At the National Memorial Arboretum, local schoolchildren have taken part in workshops to learn more about the Holocaust, while a service and candle lighting was held in the Millennium Chapel.