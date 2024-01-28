A new project is looking to identify plots of land which could be suitable for future development across Lichfield, Burntwood and the surrounding villages.

Lichfield District Council is running the call for sites initiative from 29th January to 25th March.

It will give landowners, developers, site promoters and other interested parties the chance to help shape the future of the area ahead of a new Local Plan being drawn up.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan at Lichfield District Council, said: “We believe that the call for sites is a vital step in planning for the future of our district. “All the sites submitted will be assessed and a schedule, with accompanying information about the submission, will be published on our website. This will help inform the future stages of our new local plan. “We encourage all stakeholders to engage with us during this process to ensure that the development needs of our community are met effectively and sustainably.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council

Potential uses for submitted sites could include housing, economic development and as pitches for the travelling community.

Although putting forward a plot will help shape consideration of the Local Plan, the council confirmed it would not guarantee it is allocated for a certain use or allow for a successful planning application.

More information about the process and how to submit a site is available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/evidence-base/call-sites.