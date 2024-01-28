Chasetown came away from Bootle with a defeat despite creating plenty of chances.

The Scholars made a positive start with home keeper Tony Thompson forced into a splendid low save to his left to deny Johno Atherton.

But Bootle took the lead just shy of the half hour when a near post cross looped over James Wren and Ben Hodkinson stooped in to head home.

The hosts extended their advantage just 90 seconds after the break when a cross from the right eluded the visiting defence and Tom Peterson swept the ball home.

Danny Glover almost reduced the arrears but Thompson beat away his right foot shot.

Chasetown then squandered a host of chances in quick succession. First Luke Yates struck the post, Thompson then saved from Jack Langston and then Atherton fired an open goal over the bar.

Bootle were lucky to escape a red card when Atherton was brought down on the edge of the penalty area – but it did allow the visitors to get a foothold back in the game as Langston’s free kick ricocheted off the wall and Glover was there to stab home from five yards.

The Scholars battered the home goal in the search for an equaliser, but got caught on the break and Sonny Hilton rounded up the three points for Bootle.