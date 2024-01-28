Funding to support grassroots sports has been welcomed by an MP.

Sit Michael Fabricant said the £582,294 demonstrated the government’s commitment to helping local clubs and organisations.

The Conservative MP said a number of clubs had been beneficiaries of funding.

“Exercise is so important to keep fit and well both in body and mind, so the government is helping hundreds of thousands of people across the country by delivering high-quality grassroots sports facilities – and the Lichfield constituency has benefited too.

“Chasetown Football Club has been granted over £500,000 towards a new artificial grass pitch at The Scholars’ Ground. I congratulate them on making a brilliant application to the Government.

“Barton Rovers, in the north-east of the constituency, have received around £1,500 towards new goalposts, while Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix football clubs also received funds for their goalposts.

“I congratulate them all.”

Sir Michael Fabricant