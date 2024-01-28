Funding to support grassroots sports has been welcomed by an MP.
Sit Michael Fabricant said the £582,294 demonstrated the government’s commitment to helping local clubs and organisations.
The Conservative MP said a number of clubs had been beneficiaries of funding.
“Exercise is so important to keep fit and well both in body and mind, so the government is helping hundreds of thousands of people across the country by delivering high-quality grassroots sports facilities – and the Lichfield constituency has benefited too.
“Chasetown Football Club has been granted over £500,000 towards a new artificial grass pitch at The Scholars’ Ground. I congratulate them on making a brilliant application to the Government.
“Barton Rovers, in the north-east of the constituency, have received around £1,500 towards new goalposts, while Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix football clubs also received funds for their goalposts.
“I congratulate them all.”Sir Michael Fabricant
Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said it was important people were able to access sporting opportunities in their communities.
“We know that one of the major barriers in getting active is having access to high-quality sports facilities, which is why we are upgrading 1,100 more pitches, backed by investing £93million.
“This government has delivered thousands of new projects across the UK with the aim of getting over 120,000 more people to get active, helping us to make big strides towards meeting our ambitious target of 3.5 million more people active by 2030.”Stuart Andrew
Good for Chasetown FC I suppose, but I can’t imagine how the government thinks 500000 for a football pitch for a non league side is a good investment. Can’t see the doctor but you can watch football in the snow. And why do all the other teams just get goal posts?