A Jack Edwards goal was enough to secure Lichfield City another three points in their chase for the title.

The forward grabbed his 50th goal for the club against Shifnal Town as he cut inside before powering a shot home after 52 minutes.

Ivor Green’s men started brightly with Lewi Burnside firing wide from distance early on.

Jordan Clement tried for goal of the season when he spotted Shifnal keeper Yankuba Colley off his line and attempted to lob him from the opposite half, but the visiting stopper was able to get back and claim the ball beneath his crossbar.

At the other end James Beeson saw a shot go wide of his goal before he then tipped an effort over the top.

Shifnal were beginning to grow in confidence and again forced Beeson to save well, this time pushing a low drive around the post.

City made the breakthrough when neat footwork from Dom Lewis allowed him to find Edwards who cut inside before firing past Colley.

The result leaves Lichfield second in the Midland Football League Premier Division, nine points behind leaders Congleton having played two games less.