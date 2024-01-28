A tribute to singer Meat Loaf is coming to Burntwood.

Terry Nash, who appeared on Stars in Their Eyes as the Bat Out Of Hell star, will be at Grangemoor WMC on 9th March.

Since appearing on the TV show, Terry has gone on to perform across the country.

A spokesperson said:

“You will experience all the hits from one of the best-selling artists of all time, culminating in over 80 million album sales, a Grammy award and the best rock and roll love anthems ever written. “The evening will feature the classic and iconic Meat Loaf songs including I’d Do Anything for Love, Bat Out of Hell, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Dead Ringer for Love and many more.”

Tickets are £12.50 and can be booked at www.tnt-presents.com.