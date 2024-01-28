A new cinema will be able to thrive in the city despite the rise in home streaming, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.
Planning permission was granted for the transformation of the former Debenhams site into a four-screen facility.
The work will also see some neighbouring retail units knocked down to create a wider plaza area at the front of the building and develop a link through to the wider redevelopment plans on the Birmingham Road site.
However, some critics have highlighted the rise of streaming options such as Netflix and the challenges facing some cinema operators.
But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said cinemas remained a viable business:
“Some of the big, out of town multiplexes like the ones I might have gone to as a child are the ones perhaps no longer doing as well – but we see smaller boutique cinemas that offer an experience and a night out in a nice environment doing really well.
“The operator we’re looking to proceed with, their visitor numbers, their spend per visitor, their screening times are all up. They’re opening venues at a fairly decent rate of knots across the UK. So the type of operator we’re looking to work with certainly aren’t failing.
“While we might have Netflix at home, well I’ve got a kitchen at home but I still like to go out to eat.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Although much focus has been on the cinema development itself, Cllr Pullen added that the wider benefits of the scheme also needed to be considered.
In a video released on the council’s YouTube channel, he said:
“A cinema has long been perceived as a game changer for Lichfield city centre.
“We know that a cinema brings other businesses with it, whether that’s restaurants or shops – they naturally attract other types of businesses.
“It’ll be really good in terms of public transport too. It’s right opposite the train station and operators regularly look at when people want to be using trains, so we’ve already had an early indication that if a cinema were to be open then more train services would be put on to Lichfield City, particularly later in the evening.
“That will not only be helpful for people who are visiting the cinema, but it would be helpful for people who are visiting our existing wonderful independent restaurants and bars, so it’s really, really important not only to the economy directly, but also to our wider population as well.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Lichfield isthe poor relation to Tamworth, we have a council that doesn’t aspire to be great, the skateboard park was reduced is size, the old farts running the council didn’t consult children many of whom fond them selves with no amenities after 6 pm, kid are not interested in smaller boutique type cinema, please tell us one on the screen is IMAX size at very least ? Lichfield isn’t a come to city, I love going into Birmingham to watch a movie at IMAX cinema can bet your Life Doug pullen will benefit from this pathetic deal , I want it to be a success, but I fear it will fail
I sincerely hope Cllr Pullen is right in his views, because it’s a large commercial risk being taken on with our money but his statements smack of confirmation bias and desperately trying to justify taking that risk. I’d like to think the decision is being made on more than the view that “perhaps” larger multiplexes aren’t doing as well. If not, why not? Once you’re sitting in a cinema the number of screens is irrelevant. Is it “perhaps” because the trend away from watching films at cinemas is taking root in the younger population and will flow through the demographic over the next few years? I don’t know, but neither does Cllr Pullen seem to from his statements.
I also think care needs to be taken with unintended consequences – if trains are put on later on the cross city line, I think we’d all welcome that as it would make leaving the city for a night out in Birmingham a lot easier.
Where will the parking be? Is it free? Included in ticket price? Your having a laugh!
The Adalphi cinema,(Birmingham) a massive art deco building with pillars and ornate decoration, was built from scratch and opened in ten months; this was in 1927!
It takes our council longer than that to think about it, even when the building is already there and only needs modest alteration. I note that there is no promised date for opening. Next year seem to be the mantra, but not exactly which year.
Our council leader has been a great dissapointment. He is disinclined to listen to the public concerns even when he says he is. The citizens are constantly undersold on many of the facilities and infrastructure they pay so heavily for. Doubtless that too will be more burden in the coming months.
Yes it will.
He really is a deluded fool. I find it a personal insult that my council tax is wasted on these vanity projects that are doomed to fail.