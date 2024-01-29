Burntwood served up another fixture packed with points as they went down 50-38 to Shrewsbury.

For those spectators looking for games with lots of points, the contests between the two sides this season have been ideal. Back in October it was 46-32 to Josh Canning’s men, but the time the Shropshire club took the honours in a match that served up 14 tries.

Burntwood gave themselves a mountain to climb with a slow start which saw them trail 38-7 after just 25 minutes.

However, they had their own try bonus point before the break and they went on to outscore their opponents in the second period, but not by enough to make up the deficit.

The try-fest began in the first minute. The hosts received the kick off and moved the ball wide for the full back to enter the line and race in from halfway.

Three minutes later they were in again in similar fashion as the visitors left inviting gaps in defence.

Another missed tackle saw the third try on seven minutes and combined with three conversions it was 21-0 and Burntwood had hardly touched the ball.

However, in their first attack, the visitors got off the mark. Line out possession was carried by skipper Canning and Luke Rookyard before swift passing by the backs sent Josh Shepherd round by the posts for a try converted by Brett Taylor.

Shrewsbury completed their whirlwind start with two tries from line out moves and another following a series of close range scrummages, the ball eventually finding the right winger for a disputed try in the corner.

To their credit, Burntwood scored three tries of their own before the break. The first came via a quick tapped penalty by Taylor with Billy Fisher hitting the line at pace to score. Then, with the home left winger in the sin bin for a late hit on Ben Holt, Taylor himself darted over from a penalty award.

Right on half time, a sustained attack initiated by Charles Michael’s break over halfway ended with Tom Shorrock twisting his way over the line from close range. Taylor converted one of the tries for a 38-24 scoreline.

Burntwood needed the first score of the second half to continue the fightback but it was Shrewsbury who went further ahead on 49 minutes. A clearance kick was run back at them and another missed tackle let the hosts in for an unconverted try.

The hosts completed their tally on 58 minutes. Line out possession from a penalty award kicked to the left corner led to a flanker breaking a tackle to score by the posts.

Six minutes later, Shorrock went over for his second try of the match following Canning’s tap and go from a penalty award close to the Shrewsbury line. Taylor converted but then blotted his copybook by spending ten minutes in the sin bin for a show of dissent.

With time almost up, Burntwood had the final say. Kian Carter made a break which saw Josh Massey go close in the left corner. The forwards stole possession at the ensuing scrum and it was that man Shorrock again who completed a hat trick of tries. Massey added a fine conversion.

As a consequence of the result, Shrewsbury leapfrog Burntwood into fourth place in the league.

The 2nd team found Wednesbury too strong and went down 35-12 in their home league game, while the 3rd team enjoyed an outing on Friday night and shared the spoils with Belper 3rds which ended 17-17.

On Sunday the Colts welcomed Stafford for a club fixture. Having conceded a substantial lead early on they made a much better showing for the rest of the game despite losing 45-28.

This weekend Burntwood 1sts host Camp Hill while the 2nds make the short trip to face Whittington.