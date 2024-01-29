A Lichfield business has confirmed plans to relocate to a new location in the city centre.

Lunch at Loafers will move a few doors down from its current location on Bore Street to take up larger premises previously home to a fruit and veg shop.

The move will see the business expand to include a larger indoor seating area on the ground and upper floor of the building.

A spokesperson said:

“We’ve been hiding a big secret over the last few months – we are moving. “We are moving into the old fruit and veg shop and will have seats indoors.” Lunch at Loafers spokesperson

No date has yet been confirmed for the opening of the new premises.